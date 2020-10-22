With greater than 2 million gamers monthly, Pinturillo 2 is the draw and guessing recreation extra standard on the time.

Pinturillo is an internet multiplayer recreation, you’ll be able to compete with gamers world wide to guess what the opposite drawings.

The gamers, rogues have to attract a phrase with out utilizing letters to attempt to get different customers to guess. Will have a time restrict of 99 seconds after which enter all of the phrases you wish to discover the fitting one.

The first winners will obtain 60 factors, the opposite gamers will earn factors primarily based on the time it took to get proper. Must be 3 rounds to complete the sport.

Features:

• Draw and guess on-line with gamers from world wide

• Play in personal rooms with household and associates

• Select the room you wish to play

• Compete with gamers from the Web model (http://www.pinturillo2.com)

• Free drawing

• Five languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese

• More than 5000 phrases

• Automatic and equitable assist for all gamers

• Button to penalize different gamers for voting system

• Filter antiflood

Become a fan!

• Facebook: https://www.fb.com/pages/Pinturillo/298605406849820









Incoming Search:

Pinturillo 2 hack,

Pinturillo 2 cheat,

Pinturillo 2 iOS hack,

Pinturillo 2 android hack,

Pinturillo 2 generator,

Pinturillo 2 on-line cheat.