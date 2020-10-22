Barcode scanning and distant knowledge acquisition with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets has by no means been this simple: Scan-IT to Office transfers knowledge collected with cell gadgets immediately into paperwork on desktop gadgets. Try it without cost, subscribe for the complete model.

It’s a pleasure to make use of this intuitive knowledge assortment resolution: first scan a QR code to pair the app together with your paperwork. Then begin cell knowledge acquisition with barcodes, texts, photos, geo-locations, time-stamps or portions.

Smart cloud companies switch the information from the app proper into the paperwork – if required throughout totally different places of work, services and even international locations. Video tutorial: https://youtu.be/V3RveGIezcw

The app is obtainable as free demo; to unlock all options please purchase a subscription. Without a subscription the collected knowledge is sometimes changed by a set textual content and/or a reminder is displayed.

Please be aware: The app is assisted by an Add-in (see under) which extends paperwork and spreadsheets with instant, versatile and placement unbiased knowledge assortment options. This Add-In is free.

FEATURES:

• Barcode scanning and distant knowledge acquisition with Word, Excel and Google Sheets

• Scans / sends barcodes, photos, geo-locations, timestamps, texts and numbers utilizing cloud companies into paperwork and spreadsheets

• Predefined, ready-to-use enter varieties

• Custom enter type editor

• Works globally, no matter time and place

• Supports single and a number of person situations

SUPPORTED BARCODES:

• Linear bar codes Code-128, Code 39, Code 93, 2 of 5 interleaved

• EAN-8, EAN-13 and UPC-E barcodes

• 2D codes: QR Code, Data Matrix, Aztec Code, PDF 417

OFFICE COMPATIBILITY:

• Microsoft Office 2013 (or newer)

• Microsoft Office 365 (desktop and on-line model) for Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X

• Google Sheets (desktop)

ASSISTING ADD-IN:

In order to make this resolution work, it is advisable to set up the free, supplementary Scan-IT to Office Add-In on your desktop system from the corresponding retailer:

• Microsoft Word / Microsoft Excel: https://appsource.microsoft.com/product/workplace/wa104381026

• Google Sheets: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/element/oeggkbdldochacapfbnbmhghcfinaehh/

SUBSCRIPTION POLICY:

– Monthly, quarterly or yearly subscriptions can be found

– When shopping for a subscription, fee will probably be charged to your iTunes Account at affirmation of buy.

– Subscription robotically renews except auto-renew is turned off at the least 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval.

– Account will probably be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, and establish the price of the renewal.

– You may additionally handle your subscriptions by way of App Store.

– Auto-renewal of a subscription could also be turned off by going to your Account Settings within the App Store after buy.

Terms and Conditions: https://www.tec-it.com/obtain/PDF/TEC-IT_AGB_EN.pdf









