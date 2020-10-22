Tiny Tanks is an addictive and difficult arcade tank shooter. Fight your approach by fifty ranges in single participant mode, upgrading your tank as you progress! Or tackle a pal in a one vs. one showdown in multiplayer.

Singleplayer:

– Classic arcade tank gameplay

– Upgrade your tank to dominate your enemies

– Three single participant sport modes

– Eight distinctive enemy sorts to grasp

– Fifty partaking single participant ranges

– Two completely different management schemes to suit your enjoying type

– Tutorial mode tailor-made to your controls

Multiplayer:

– Intense identical display multiplayer

– Ten distinctive multiplayer arenas

– Choose a customized sequence size

More:

– Upgrade system

– Highscores tracked for every sport mode

– Stats are tracked for every sport

– Retro arcade soundtrack

– Active growth and updates









