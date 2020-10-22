Tiny Tanks is an addictive and difficult arcade tank shooter. Fight your approach by fifty ranges in single participant mode, upgrading your tank as you progress! Or tackle a pal in a one vs. one showdown in multiplayer.
Singleplayer:
– Classic arcade tank gameplay
– Upgrade your tank to dominate your enemies
– Three single participant sport modes
– Eight distinctive enemy sorts to grasp
– Fifty partaking single participant ranges
– Two completely different management schemes to suit your enjoying type
– Tutorial mode tailor-made to your controls
Multiplayer:
– Intense identical display multiplayer
– Ten distinctive multiplayer arenas
– Choose a customized sequence size
More:
– Upgrade system
– Highscores tracked for every sport mode
– Stats are tracked for every sport
– Retro arcade soundtrack
– Active growth and updates
