Amazon Prime Video

Stream motion pictures and TV exhibits really useful for you, together with Prime Originals like The Grand Tour, The Man within the High Castle, and award-winning children sequence Tumble Leaf.

• Customers with Prime can stream an unlimited library of films and TV exhibits at no extra price.

• Customers within the U.S., UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan can watch movies bought or rented at Amazon.

App options:

• Download motion pictures and TV exhibits over Wi-Fi or mobile to observe anyplace, anytime.

• Prime members in India can get pleasure from tons of of high Bollywood and regional Indian hits like Sultan, Baar Baar Dekho, Kabali, Dhoom sequence, and extra!

• View IMDB knowledge concerning the actors, songs, and trivia associated to your movies throughout playback with X-Ray.

• Watch in your Apple TV instantly by downloading the separate tvOS app (requires Apple TV third technology or later)

• Wirelessly stream out of your telephone to TV utilizing AirPlay (requires Apple TV 2nd technology or later).

• Add movies to your Watchlist to observe afterward some other Prime Video-compatible gadget.

• Access tons of of hundreds of films and TV episodes you obtain or rented together with new launch motion pictures or the newest TV programming, with the flexibility to obtain titles for offline viewing.

• Start watching the following episode of the present you might be at the moment streaming mechanically with Auto Play.

If you subscribe to Prime Video by way of iTunes the place obtainable, cost shall be charged to your iTunes Account at affirmation of buy and your membership will mechanically renew month-to-month until auto-renewal is turned off at the very least 24 hours earlier than the top of the then present membership interval. Your account shall be charged for renewal inside 24-hours earlier than the top of every membership interval on the charge of your chosen plan. You can handle your subscription and switch off auto-renewal anytime by going to My Account or by way of iTunes.

See https://www.primevideo.com/ww-av-legal-home for the Privacy Policy and different phrases relevant to your use of Prime Video.









