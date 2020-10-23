The Belkin NetCam app works with the NetCam Wi-Fi Camera with Night Vision so you possibly can watch your youngsters, aged dad and mom and pets from wherever on the earth, day or night time. Simply obtain the free app to your iPhone or iPad, setup your NetCam Wi-Fi digicam and watch your private home over a 3G, 4G, LTE or Wi-Fi connection*.

From this app:

• Watch video from wherever utilizing your iPhone or iPad

• See your complete room with vast angle video

• Get full entry to your private home, day or night time with Night Vision

• Listen in with digital audio

A Belkin NetCam or NetCamHD is required.

With NetCam Cloud+ Premium Services your digicam can routinely add video clips to the online at any time when it detects movement and ship you a notification to observe the video**. Saved movies might be downloaded from the NetCam Web Portal.

Find out extra at www.belkin.com/netcam

* Best efficiency achieved when utilizing a Wi-Fi connection, 3G will restrict video high quality.

** Cloud+ Premium Services require a paid subscription. NetCamHD can add video clips. NetCam can solely add snapshots.









