The ConnectEBT app is the quick, safe and straightforward strategy to monitor your EBT out there steadiness, deposits, transaction exercise, and choose or change your PIN. The app at the moment helps Utah, South Carolina and Oklahoma EBT solely. We are excited to convey assist for added State packages within the close to future.

To register, enter your EBT Card info on the ConnectEBT cell app or at www.ConnectEBT.com. Already have your ConnectEBT person ID and password? You’re prepared to make use of the ConnectEBT cell app.

• Check your out there SNAP or Cash steadiness anytime, wherever

• View your deposits info

• Review transaction historical past

• Select your card’s PIN

Disclosures:

• Currently out there for Utah, South Carolina and Oklahoma EBT solely. Other packages might be out there sooner or later.

• There is not any cost for utilizing the app, however message and information charges might apply.

• Conduent® and Conduent Agile Star® are emblems of Conduent Business Services, LLC within the United States and/or different international locations. Conduent® Connect Processing Solution. ©2017 Conduent State & Local Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.









