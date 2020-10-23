This app is to your college students. Full trainer options coming quickly!

Edpuzzle is a simple and efficient solution to ship movies within the classroom. Video is not a passive expertise, with Edpuzzle video involves life with audio-notes and questions. An interactive an distinctive expertise to your college students. Make any video your lesson.

For college students, Edpuzzle gives a neater solution to study by means of video-lessons outdoors of the classroom. Students can obtain the app and opt-in to obtain video-assignments instantly with questions, to allow them to verify their understanding by means of the video.

Use Edpuzzle to make any video your lesson, interact your college students to study in a twenty first century software. Try it at the moment! And in the event you adore it, share it together with your colleagues or write a overview!

Note: Edpuzzle is just accessible in English. Stay tuned for extra languages!









