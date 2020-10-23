FlipaClip – Cartoon Animation

FlipaClip makes you relive your childhood and specific your creativeness or skilled expertise in a a lot cooler means!

Draw your cartoon utilizing frame-by-frame animation. It works similar to the old-fashioned flipbook however with a contemporary twist!

Whether you might be sketching, storyboarding, animating, or just enjoying round FlipaClip presents intuitive instruments and is the right platform in your artistic concepts.

FEATURES

• NEW – Audio Recording, Audio Library*, and Audio Import*!

• Add and draw over movies!

• Build animation in well-liked codecs (MP4, GIF, IMAGE SEQ)

• Share animation movies through (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr)

• Apple Pencil supported!

• Brushes (Pencil, Pen, Marker, Highlighter, Eraser)

• Insert Text with a number of FREE font choices

• Drawing Grid overlay

• Multiple drawing layers

• Animation timeline

• Onion pores and skin

• Frames viewer

*Paid function









