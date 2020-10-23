FreePrints Photo Tiles™ – Custom wall artwork made reasonably priced.

Now it’s straightforward to get your favourite photos off of your cellphone and onto your wall. Mix and match as many photograph tiles as you prefer to design a customized collage for any area. FreePrints Photo Tiles are light-weight photograph panels that simply persist with partitions without having for a hammer and nails. And they unstick simply as simply, which implies you’ll be able to transfer them wherever you want. FreePrints Photo Tiles are customized manufactured with state-of-the-art digital printing and a sturdy patent-pending plastic mounting made completely within the USA. No body required. And they’re assured for all times!

Making your FreePrints Photo Tiles is enjoyable, straightforward and reasonably priced. Just choose a set of images out of your cellphone or from Facebook or Instagram or numerous different sources, and also you’re accomplished. FreePrints Photo Tiles are one-of-a-kind and convey punch and persona to any wall in your house or workplace. And better of all, you get a premium photograph tile each month free of charge. All you pay is a small transportation charge.

Here’s the way it works.

• Get one free 8×8-inch premium photograph tile each month.

• Additional 8×8-inch premium photograph tiles are solely $9 every.

• Order as many as you want. There’s no minimal order.

• Pay solely a small transportation charge of $7.99, irrespective of what number of tiles you order.

• There aren’t any subscriptions or commitments. Add photograph tiles to your assortment everytime you like.

It’s past straightforward.

• Select as many images as you want. Crop them if you want.

• Your photograph tiles will arrive in your doorstep in simply days.

• Each tile comes with 4 small adhesive pads caught to the again. Easily peel off the protecting movie on the 4 pads. Then merely press your tile onto the wall.

• You’ll end up coming again month after month so as to add to your assortment.

LIFETIME GUARANTEE

We know you’re going to love your FreePrints Photo Tiles expertise. But simply in case … If throughout the first 30 days you aren’t fully glad together with your order, we can be blissful to supply an entire refund.

We additionally present a lifetime assure towards defects. Your FreePrints Photo Tiles will arrive excellent and keep that method. We assure it or will gladly offer you a alternative with out cost.

ABOUT FREEPRINTS

FreePrints Photo Tiles is a member of the rising FreePrints household of cell apps, every devoted to designing personalised merchandise rapidly, simply and affordably. The well-liked unique FreePrints app permits you to order 1,000 free 4×6 photograph prints annually, paying solely a small transportation charge. FreePrints Photobooks offers you a free photograph e book each month. And now FreePrints Photo Tiles makes wall décor reasonably priced with a free photograph tile each month.

We’re glad you’re right here – and we consider you’ll discover our apps, services and products to be the easiest within the enterprise. We hope you take pleasure in utilizing FreePrints Photo Tiles!

