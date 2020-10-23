Explore an epic mixture of unique mahjong and thrilling quests throughout the Magic Lands!

Mahjong Treasure Quest is just not solely about matching tiles.

For your unforgettable gaming expertise we spiced it up with brain-teasing puzzles and enjoyable riddles, thrilling expeditions and difficult quests.

You’ll by no means be alone: little Sophie and her loyal cat Oliver will lend shade to your journey.

You’re about to:

• Enjoy 2 000+ fascinating layouts;

• Solve fascinating quests and puzzles;

• Clear your means from one land to a different, eliminating whimsical crops and constructing magic portals;

• Collect uncommon artefacts and gems;

• Restore and enhance your awe-inspiring household property;

• Set free the enchanted cats;

• Have enjoyable enjoying together with your family and friends.

More options you’ll treasure:

• Regular sport updates with new characters, ranges, and quests;

• Special bonus ranges, timed quests, unique tile units;

• Amazing neighborhood and assist;

• Ability to play offline with out shedding your progress.

—

Mahjong Treasure Quest provides you a paid subscription that ensures distinctive items:

• An unique tile set with footage of cute pets!

• A singular sticker pack that includes your favourite sport’s heroine!

• Your lives within the sport will restore 2 occasions quicker!

You can strive all of it without spending a dime! Subscribe now with a trial interval. After the 7 free days, your subscription shall be robotically renewed, and a fee of $9.99 for the first month shall be charged out of your iTunes account. From then on the subscription shall be robotically renewed each month, and the price shall be charged out of your iTunes account upon affirmation of the acquisition. Your iTunes account shall be charged inside 24 hours earlier than the top of the present billing cycle, indicating the worth of subscription renewal. The subscription shall be renewed month-to-month till this characteristic is disabled by the consumer no later than 24 hours earlier than the top of the present billing cycle.

The subscription is managed by the consumer; its computerized renewal may be cancelled within the iTunes account settings. Cancellation inside the present billing cycle is just not potential.

Privacy Policy: http://vizor-games.com/paperwork/gdpr/pp_vizorapps.html

Terms of Use: http://vizor-interactive.com/paperwork/mtq_mobile/mtq-eula-ios.html









