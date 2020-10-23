We welcome you to the legendary world of clever Kings, nice Lords and valiant Heroes. Walk the thrilling path of a metropolis builder and warlord! Assemble a military of trustworthy warriors in gleaming armor. Create a robust Order and exhibit your may to gamers from everywhere in the world. Glorious victories in bloody battles for supremacy within the Kingdom and the brutal battle for the traditional Throne are only a small a part of all of the adventures that await you within the lands of fearless rulers.

From the second you start the sport, the ambiance of a medieval city in an expansive Kingdom, brave marches, battles and historical riches will take you on an unforgettable journey. My Lord, your vassals are ready in your orders!

Throne: Kingdom at War is free to play. You should buy in-game foreign money in change for actual cash. It provides you the flexibility to purchase numerous boosts and objects that may make your gaming expertise extra dynamic and thrilling.

Game options:

– Access to a very free mode

– High-grade graphics and sound

– Localization into a number of languages

– You can create your individual Order or be part of an current one

– Dynamic real-time battles with gamers from everywhere in the world

– Several troop lessons to select from: knights, spearmen, ranged, cavalry, siege, scouts

– Armor, weapons and different tools crafting in your Hero

– Numerous quests and errands with invaluable rewards

We are always enhancing the app, making it higher and extra entertaining. You additionally will help us sending your suggestions and options.

