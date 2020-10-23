The wildly in style Toca Kitchen is again! With new visitors to prepare dinner for, extra instruments to play with and new meals combos to check out, Toca Kitchen 2 invitations all cooks to get messy and begin enjoying!

GET CREATIVE

Who mentioned dishes need to be fairly and engaging? In Toca Kitchen 2 you’ll be able to prepare dinner nevertheless you need! Juice tomatoes, boil the salad or make a burger. Come up along with your very personal recipes and deal with your visitors to one thing particular.

MAKE A MESS

With 5 completely different kitchen instruments to select from, you will have the proper setup for making ready enjoyable meals! Load up along with your favourite substances, add a squeeze of messiness and end off with a pinch of weirdness. Time to let your visitor have a chew! Was it a winner?

WATCH THEIR REACTIONS

Discover your visitors’ preferences by watching their reactions. Oven-baked fish head with fried leftovers and lettuce juice coming proper up! Oh, they didn’t prefer it? Try including some salt. It’s enjoyable to get the “ew”!

Features

– New substances within the fridge

– New characters to feed

– Stronger character reactions

– Five kitchen instruments to prepare dinner with

– New juicer and oven

– No guidelines or stress – simply open-ended, kid-directed enjoyable!

– No third-party promoting

– No in-app purchases

***

ABOUT TOCA BOCA

At Toca Boca, we imagine within the energy of play to spark youngsters’ imaginations and assist them be taught concerning the world. We design our merchandise from the children’ perspective to empower youngsters to be playful, to be artistic and to be who they need to be. Our merchandise embody award-winning apps which have been downloaded greater than 130 million instances in 215 international locations and provide enjoyable, secure, open-ended play experiences. Learn extra about Toca Boca and our merchandise at tocaboca.com.

PRIVACY POLICY

Privacy is a matter that we take very severely. To be taught extra about how we work with these issues, please learn our privateness coverage: http://tocaboca.com/privateness









