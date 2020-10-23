Weed Firm: RePlanted. The Vicious and Lawless Career of Mr. Ted Growing

The up to date model of the favored weed rising impressed sport includes a distinctive, fictional role-playing journey so that you can domesticate your marijuana fantasies.

You will:

– Plant and lift new marijuana strains and use totally different pots and fertilizers to extend your harvests

– Customize your weed store to draw new clients with file gamers, bongs and extra

– Increase your pot income by interacting with the quite a few, colourful stoners when you spin vinyl and smoke dope with them

– Defend your store from thugs, corrupt cops and the notorious extraterrestrial aliens (!) straight out of their UFOs as you gather big piles of cash and Mary Jane.

– Complete duties like gathering huge piles of money, outsmarting the wily five-o and coping with the hordes of mary jane loving clients knocking at your door.

Follow the colourful story of expelled botany sophomore Ted Growing as he inherits a little bit herb rising operation. Watch as he places himself to work rising and cultivating Bush Weed, Northern Lights, White Widow, Purple Haze Pot and the candy Alien Crossbreed. Jam out to Reggae, Punk and Trance music whereas hanging out in his candy stoner pad. Watch him smoke up with colourful characters like Dancer Jane, Mary the Artist, Bob Rasta, Sandy the Cheerleader, Lee Mechanic, and extra. Watch out for the unhealthy guys just like the ganja loving gangstas and the pesky police. And be further cautious of our customer from Area 51; the alien extraterrestrial able to abduct you and your grass for a visit to outer house, UFO model. Don’t skate by means of your duties half-heartedly both, there’s a brand new shock each app replace so that you can discover, exploit and flame up your inexperienced empire with!

Good luck staying out of hassle, as a result of when you get huge everybody will desire a piece of you & your pot income.

Get rising, Mr. Growing, and should Jah be with you in your bud enterprise!









