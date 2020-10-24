Blood in Roses /Shall we date?

There are 2 completely different story settings (Ver. Hunter and Ver. Witch) for this sport.

See what journey your boyfriend can take you!

■Ver. Hunter

You are a vampire hunter who’s about to go to Idra Forest along with your companion wolf.

The forest is believed to be the place the vampire fort is.

Your mission is to go to this fort to be able to save the village individuals.

Can you full the mission with out being consumed by vampires?

■Ver. Witch

You are a witch who’s led to Idra Forest by a mysteriously stunning melody.

You quickly end up at a lodge named Libra Sincera, the place you’re was a vampire.

A black cat involves inform you that you’ve got solely 10 days to seek out the rose backyard, whose roses can flip you again to human.

What’s their motives? And are you able to return to your regular life?

About the Game:

*Blood in Roses+ is a visible novel sport filled with fantasy, journey and romance.

*FREE to play!

*Choose your most popular companion from a wide range of charming males!

*Multiple endings for every male character!

*The endings change relying in your decisions and actions.

*Enjoy a lushly written authentic idea and situation! With drama, romance and even comedy, there’s one thing for everybody.

*Choose from a wide range of outfits and equipment to decorate up your avatar and make it really distinctive!

FOLLOW US:

fb.com/ShallWeDate.NTTSolmare (like us should you take pleasure in our sport!)

youtube.com/consumer/ShallWeDate

ABOUT US:

Thank you on your curiosity in our sport!

NTT Solmare is a Japanese sport firm devoted to bringing Japanese visible novels and Otome video games to the world! Blood in Roses+ is a part of our acclaimed “Shall We Date?” collection of Otome video games. Please take pleasure in, and we welcome any suggestions!









