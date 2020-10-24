Access your Canvas programs on the go and within the classroom with the Canvas Student cell app! From any system, college students can now:

• View grades and course content material

• Submit assignments

• Keep monitor after all work with to do listing and calendar

• Send and obtain messages

• Post to discussions

• Watch movies

• Take quizzes

• Receive push notifications for brand new grades and course updates, and far more!









