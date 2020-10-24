Welcome to the Chick-fil-A® app. Earn factors, redeem obtainable rewards of your selection and attain new tiers with rising advantages.

FEATURES

1. Mobile ordering – Place your order via your cellphone, select your most popular pick-up methodology, and tell us once you arrive.

2. Earn factors – Earn factors with each buy by scanning your QR code, paying with Chick-fil-A One™, or putting cell orders at Chick-fil-A.

3. Redeem rewards – Use your factors to redeem obtainable meals rewards of your selection.

4. Customized menu – We’ll bear in mind what you want and – even higher – the way you prefer it.

Note on Location Services: Continued use of GPS working within the background can dramatically lower battery life. We ask permission to make use of GPS solely to assist native gives and promotions, the restaurant location finder, and cell ordering check-in.

Legal: http://www.chick-fil-a.com/Legal/ShortFormNotice









