Indie RPG made with ardour, not greed, by a handful of oldschool RPG followers.

Eternium is an amazingly enjoyable and fantastically crafted Action RPG, harking back to the good classics Diablo and Torchlight.

Eternium stands out from different cell Action RPGs, like Dungeon Hunter or SoulCraft, by its easy “tap to move” and progressive “swipe to cast” controls, and its player-friendly “no paywalls, never pay to win” philosophy.

With the exception of a few online-only options, the sport can be performed offline after the content material obtain completes.

Drawing indicators to forged spells is simple and rewarding. The tap-to-move management is extra pure and enjoyable than thumbsticks, and it’s additionally more true to the classic point-and-click Action RPG expertise.

The recreation will be actually performed without cost, as greater than 90% of our gamers do. Purchases are fully optionally available. Gems, the sport’s essential foreign money, will be collected from enemies and quests. There is not any limiting stamina or power. The greatest issues within the recreation are obtained by enjoying, not paying.

Eternium has been launched in 2014, and is actively being improved by the unique growth workforce. Through years of sharpening, and suggestions from thousands and thousands of gamers, the standard of the sport has steadily elevated, making it now one of many highest rated video games.

Enjoy the visceral satisfaction of responsive, fast-paced fight, with spectacular particular results, pleasing sounds, rewarding injury numbers, all set towards immersive backdrops and atmospheric, inspiring music scores.

Play as a Mage, Warrior or Bounty Hunter, wielding a sword, axe, workers or gun. Level as much as be taught new talents and improve your attributes.

Battle skeletons, zombies, automatons, aliens, demons, dragons and lots of different creatures, throughout three fantastically hand-crafted worlds, or in countless generated ranges.

Venture into darkish caves and dungeons, discover forests, villages and graveyards, lay siege to demon managed castles, courageous snowy mountain peaks, journey to the moon to slay unknown creatures amongst craters and canyons, and past, to the deserts, pyramids and jungles of the pink planet.

Open treasure chests to loot gold, gems and battle gear. Equip shiny breastplates, menacing helmets and hoods, spiked shoulder pads, mysterious cloaks or capes. Protect your self with a defend, or select to wield two weapons as a warrior.

Rescue your tank, healer and ranger companions who will be part of you in battle. Use their talents along with yours to create rewarding and highly effective tactical combos.

Experience a refreshing storyline, crammed with interplanetary intrigue and seasoned with humorous characters. Hunt your arch-enemy, Ragadam, throughout the worlds, whereas making an attempt to uncover and undo his twisted plans.

Progress from widespread to uncommon, epic and legendary gear. Find gems that slot in your armor’s sockets. Craft socketed rings and amulets, and fuse three of them into the next high quality one.

Unleash superior offensive talents, akin to Whirlwind, Shockwave, Arc Lightning or Blizzard, management the enemy crowd with Frost Nova, Vortex, Silence, or sneak and assassinate with Smokescreen, Traps and Snipe.

Each hero class has entry to about 20 talents (abilities or spells), and every of your three companions has 4 extra. The recreation begins easy, however culminates in a flurry of tactical prospects at excessive ranges.

Once your hero reaches stage 70, your expertise factors go into Champion Levels, that are limitless and yield regular stat upgrades. Champion Levels are additionally inherited by your new heroes, so they may have a neater time rising up.

Aside from the three story acts, an countless development of lovely, randomly generated ranges awaits within the Trials of Valor recreation mode.

Please see right here for our Privacy Policy. We take privateness very severely. http://www.makingfun.com/footer/privacy-policy/









Incoming Search:

Eternium hack,

Eternium cheat,

Eternium iOS hack,

Eternium android hack,

Eternium generator,

Eternium on-line cheat.

Free Eternium Stormblade, Free Eternium 500 gems, Free Eternium 1,200 gems, Free Eternium Stormgun, Free Eternium 2,600 gems, Free Eternium The Elven Deal, Free Eternium Event Pack 5, Free Eternium Event Pack 10, Free Eternium 7,500 gems, Free Eternium 17,000 gems.