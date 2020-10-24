Slice fruit, don’t slice bombs – that’s all it is advisable know to get began with the addictive Fruit Ninja motion!

No matter the way you wish to play, the free model of the sport is full of options to fulfill your fruit-destroying urge for food.

Challenge your self and see how lengthy you may final in Classic mode, set a excessive rating in Arcade mode or just practise your fruit-slicing expertise in Zen mode. A variety of blades and dojos are at your disposal that can assist you lower your approach to the highest. Want extra enjoyable? Take a break and expertise a brand new approach to slice your favorite fruit with minigames, or take a look at your mastery of the sport and win prizes within the day by day Challenge occasion. Go head-to-head and showcase your expertise as the final word ninja towards your pals with leaderboards and native multiplayer.

Up for an actual problem? Play Event mode and do battle towards different ninjas for the possibility to win distinctive blades and dojos.

That’s not all although – give your self the sting by logging in each day and be rewarded with day by day prizes, together with uncommon blades and dojos that you need to use in different recreation modes!

There has by no means been a greater time to play Fruit Ninja, so unsheathe your sword and prepare for an addictive, action-packed gaming expertise!

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This recreation accommodates non-obligatory in-app purchases. You can disable this function within the settings menu of your machine.

View our privateness coverage at http://halfbrick.com/pp

View our phrases of service at http://halfbrick.com/tos

Need assist with the sport? Email us at [email protected]









