Geotab Drive is a great in-vehicle app for a driver’s cellphone or mounted pill that works together with MyGeotab software program and GO units put in car merchandise.
Geotab Drive gives a number of helpful companies to drivers in your fleet:
– DVIR (Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting)
– HOS (Hours of Service)
– Driver Identification
Additional options, similar to messaging, are forthcoming in future releases.
PLEASE NOTE: Geotab Drive will not be accessible in your firm. Please contact your reseller for extra data.
Note: Continued use of GPS working within the background can dramatically lower battery life.
Incoming Search:
Geotab Drive hack,
Geotab Drive cheat,
Geotab Drive iOS hack,
Geotab Drive android hack,
Geotab Drive generator,
Geotab Drive on-line cheat.