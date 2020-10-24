Geotab Drive is a great in-vehicle app for a driver’s cellphone or mounted pill that works together with MyGeotab software program and GO units put in car merchandise.

Geotab Drive gives a number of helpful companies to drivers in your fleet:

– DVIR (Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting)

– HOS (Hours of Service)

– Driver Identification

Additional options, similar to messaging, are forthcoming in future releases.

PLEASE NOTE: Geotab Drive will not be accessible in your firm. Please contact your reseller for extra data.

Note: Continued use of GPS working within the background can dramatically lower battery life.









