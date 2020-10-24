***The My Verizon App works finest in case you are on considered one of our newer plans. Don’t have a S, M, L or Unlimited? Switch now.***

The My Verizon App has a brand new look! Use this app to handle your total Verizon account from anyplace, in model.

Features embrace:

The Feed

All you’ll want to learn about your knowledge, plan, and invoice in a single seamless Feed, personalised with merchandise and content material only for you.

The Data Hub

Your knowledge management heart. Clearly see how a lot knowledge is getting used, who’s utilizing it and tips on how to get extra the second you want it.

Plan Management

Review and handle your plan from anyplace. Easily swap to a distinct plan or go limitless at any time proper from the palm of your hand.

Simplified Bill

A transparent and easy invoice that explains what’s modified from month to month. Understand and pay your invoice with only a few faucets

Verizon Up Rewards

Rewards you actually, really need. Just for being a Verizon buyer. From superb once-in-a-lifetime experiences to tons of fine stuff from the manufacturers you’re keen on. Because, thanks. Simply, enroll at present, solely within the My Verizon app.

On-Demand Support

In-app assist that’s there earlier than you want it. Instant entry to the solutions you need with out having to name for assist.

Shop Tech

The quickest and best solution to browse, purchase and customise the most recent gadgets and equipment, all with out leaving the app.

In-Store App Experiences

In your settings, set app location companies to “Always” previous to your go to and reap the benefits of customise in-store experiences. Optimize your go to by checking-in for appointments upon arrival, scanning equipment for self-checkout, and rather more.

One app. Total management.

***The My Verizon App is now additionally obtainable to conveniently serve all pay as you go self-service wants. Make funds, enroll in Auto Pay, monitor utilization, add knowledge or change a plan straight in your pay as you go gadget. Managing your pay as you go account on essentially the most dependable community has by no means been simpler.***









