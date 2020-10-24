Papa’s Burgeria is now accessible to play on the go, with gameplay and controls reimagined for iPhone and iPod Touch. Grill, stack, and serve burgers in a brand-new manner!

You’re left in command of Papa Louie’s well-known Burgeria, the place you may be taught to take orders, grill patties, add toppings, and serve burgers to your entire loopy clients. You must multitask between every space of the restaurant, with new controls that really feel good within the palm of your hand: Head to the Order Station to maintain a watch out for purchasers ready within the foyer. Switch to the Grill Station to tug patties onto the grill and flip burgers to prepare dinner them evenly. Jump to the Build Station to rigorously craft your sandwiches with toppings and sauces precisely how they ordered, and ship the completed burger to earn factors and suggestions!

Each Station is a hands-on expertise, the place you may want to tug, swipe, and faucet your manner by means of the burger-building course of. With full multi-touch assist, the method is extra enjoyable than ever earlier than! Tap many burgers without delay to flip all of them on the grill, or hold one finger on the Build Station’s bin slider for even higher precision when constructing.

Keep your clients joyful to earn extra factors and degree up. As your degree rises, you may unlock new toppings within the store, and new clients will begin visiting the Burgeria! Papa’s Burgeria To Go additionally options unlockable toppings that are not accessible in earlier variations!

**NEW FOR PAPA’S BURGERIA TO GO**

Papa’s Burgeria To Go is redesigned and reimagined for smaller screens, so your fingers will not get in the best way of the motion!

CONTROL WITH YOUR THUMBS – You’ll swap stations utilizing buttons within the corners of the display screen, excellent to your thumbs. Use buttons within the high corners to modify Order Tickets with out having to tug them forwards and backwards. You may also view your entire Order Tickets in a zoomed-in mode for straightforward studying.

GRILL STATION – We’ve made retaining monitor of your burgers simpler than ever, with Timers caught in every burger patty which you can learn at a look, exhibiting the cooking time and the way either side is cooked. You may also purchase Alarms within the Shop so as to add onto every Timer, so you may get an alert when it is time to flip or take away a burger. With multi-touch assist, you possibly can shortly flip and take away burgers through the use of a number of fingers. Try a triple-tap to flip three patties in a row!

BUILD STATION – With a standard drag-and-drop system, your finger would block your view, so we have fully modified the Build Station to work on smaller screens. You’ll swipe a carousel of Topping Bins throughout the highest of the display screen, and slide it rigorously to line up toppings with the burger under. Simply faucet on the underside of the display screen to drop a topping from the bin above! You may also faucet a button to swap your Topping Bins with Burger Bins, which maintain all the patties you have cooked on the grill. And with full multi-touch assist, you possibly can hold one finger sliding the bins and one other tapping on the underside of the display screen, so stacking burgers is a breeze!

**GAME FEATURES**

– Hands-on burger store recreation within the Papa Louie universe

– All new controls and gameplay designed for smaller screens

– Multi-task between grilling, stacking, and serving

– Shop to purchase upgrades utilizing your in-game suggestions

– Over 60 clients to unlock with distinctive orders

– Challenging Closers and Food Critic

– Over 50 in-game achievements to earn

**NOTE FOR iPAD USERS**

Papa’s Burgeria To Go is designed particularly for smaller screens. If you are in search of large-screen gameplay, take a look at the unique “Papa’s Burgeria” for iPad!









