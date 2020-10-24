◆ Features

1. Pastel Girl is a therapeutic sport that decorates cute lady in pastel colours and backgrounds.

2. Drag and drop UI is offered that clothes and gadgets may be positioned freely.

Delete capabilities utilizing it’s attainable, making an enormous distinction from the standard dressing up sport.

( However, not all gadgets are supported by drag and drop. Please consult with the tutorial. )

3. Some garments and gadgets present nice animation.

4. Decorate your cute lady utilizing plenty of garments, gadgets, speech bubbles and letters.

5. Share your adorned fairly lady with your folks.

※ Data is saved on the machine on this sport. The knowledge saved will even be deleted on the time of sport deletion.









