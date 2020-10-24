Rento – Online Dice Board Game

Rento is on-line cube board recreation.

In Rento you purchase properties, commerce lands, spin “Wheel Of Fortune”, get excessive rents by buying monopoly over the map, take part in auctions and most significantly – have enjoyable.

Win the sport by bankrupting the opposite gamers and turning into the richest.

The recreation is on-line MULTIPLAYER so you possibly can play with your mates remotely and likewise you possibly can play versus gamers on our http://BoardGamesOnline.Net web site.

The monopoli recreation can also be cross platform – you possibly can play versus mates on desktop PC’s.

You may also play OFFLINE with out want of web connection.

You may also play it on the identical system with mates.

Enjoy a number of recreation boards with completely different preparations.

SUPPORTED LANGUAGES:

-English

-Italian

-Indonesian

-Bulgarian

-German

-Russian

-Spain

-French

-Turkish

-Arabic









