Explore the Final Frontier within the final Star Trek™ technique RPG, STAR TREK TIMELINES. Join Starfleet and save the Alpha Quadrant from temporal anomalies which convey collectively heroes and villains from all of Star Trek historical past. STAR TREK TIMELINES is the primary cell sport to incorporate ships and characters from the brand new sequence Star Trek: Discovery!

PLAYER REVIEWS

“Absolutely Amazing! Finally a good Star Trek game on iOS!” – 5/5 Stars

“One of the best Mobile games I have played!!” – 5/5 Stars

“Great game, especially for fans of Star Trek” – 5/5 Stars

“For Trek Lovers of All Timelines” – 5/5 Stars

FEATURES

● ASSEMBLE YOUR CREW from a whole lot of characters from Star Trek, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise, every with their very own distinctive expertise and talents

● COMMAND ICONIC STARSHIPS, together with the USS Enterprise, Voyager, Defiant, a Klingon Bird of Prey, the Borg Cube, and lots of extra

● ENGAGE YOUR ENEMIES in gorgeous 3D ship battles with thrilling PvE play or in PvP Battle Arena the place you’ll take a look at your crew’s mettle in opposition to the perfect captains within the galaxy.

● EXPLORE THE GALAXY, gaining affect amongst a dozen factions, together with the Federation, the Maquis, the Dominion, the Terran Empire (TOS: “Mirror, Mirror”), and the notorious Section 31

● CLIMB THE LEADERBOARDS and win uncommon rewards with particular occasion missions.

● STUNNING GRAPHICS convey the twenty fourth century to life in probably the most immersive and thrilling Star Trek expertise obtainable

STAR TREK TIMELINES © 2017 Disruptor Beam, Inc. STAR TREK ™ & © 2017 CBS Studios Inc. © 2017 Paramount Pictures Corp. STAR TREK and associated marks and logos are logos of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.









