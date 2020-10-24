Saturday, October 24, 2020
    Teen Patti by Octro




    Teen Patti (3 Cards Indian Poker)

    ***THE ORIGINAL TEEN PATTI SENSATION, LARGEST MULTIPLAYER CARD GAME IN THE WORLD. MILLIONS PLAYING EVERYDAY***

    Play Teen Patti LIVE and compete with your pals and gamers world wide!

    Get 30,000 FREE CHIPS on obtain

    AMAZING FEATURES

    Cricket Betting: Bet stay on cricket matches and multiply your chips

    Download Bonus: Get upto 3,00,000 FREE CHIPS on downloading Teen Patti

    Daily Bonus: Free chips on a regular basis with Teen Patti DAILY BONUS

    Leaderboards and Achievements: Unlock new ranges and achievements. Be on high of leaderboard.

    Connect with associates: Invite, chat and play Teenpatti with your pals from Facebook and different gamers

    Dual Currency: Chips and Diamonds. Convert Diamonds to Chips anytime and by no means run out of chips.

    Gift Sharing: You obtain free chips from your pals and sending them items in return.

    Themes: Various themes to match your temper

    Multiple Languages: You can play Teen Patti in English, Hindi, Marathi or Gujarati

    Avatars: Choose from all kinds of avatars or import your personal image from Facebook

    MULTIPLE GAME MODES

    PUBLIC TABLE : Play Classic 3 Patti mode. Millions of REAL PLAYERS from world wide.

    321 Tournament : Presenting new match mode. Place the absolute best playing cards in set of three playing cards, 2 playing cards and 1 card respectively. 321 is a match mode performed between 5 gamers and 5 rounds are performed. The win quantity is 5 instances the stake.

    VARIATIONS : Try a number of variations. Revolving Joker, Lowest Joker, Joker, AK47, 999, Muflis, 4X Boot, Banco, In-Out and plenty of extra teen patti variations to come back.

    6 PATTI : Skill card sport of the yr. It is a sport of technique. 6 Patti is a match mode performed between 5 gamers and 15 arms are performed. The win quantity is 5 instances the stake.

    TEEN PATTI BATTLE : Select 3 greatest suited playing cards to spawn mystical characters and expertise card warfare like by no means earlier than. Characters’ combating power will probably be based mostly on 3 Patti rating of arms. Trail releasing the strongest character and excessive card releasing the bottom power character.
    PRIVATE TABLE : Play Teen Patti with your pals. Create your personal non-public desk and invite your pals to play in your non-public desk.
    TOURNAMENT : Play Sit ‘n’ Go or participate in excessive stakes match.

    Beware of different pretend Teen Patti video games, Octro Teen Patti is the unique smash hit! Teen Patti is a 3 card sport just like different on line casino video games like Poker, Texas Holdem Poker, Flash or Flush, Three card brag.

    Also strive different thrilling video games by Octro – Indian Rummy, Tambola – Indian Bingo




