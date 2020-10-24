TGI Fridays ™

In Here, It’s Always Friday ®

With our newest model of the app, not solely goes to Fridays for our signature entrees and superb drinks even simpler, however you too can cellular order to take pleasure in Fridays on-the-go. Use the app to:

• Order meals and choose drinks in your cellular system for straightforward and handy decide up

• Pay your examine on the desk simply by bank card in your cellular system

• Find any Fridays utilizing your present location by zip code or metropolis and state

• Get maps and driving instructions to the Fridays nearest you

• View and browse our menu for our day by day handcrafted meals and drinks

• View your rewards steadiness, declare and use your rewards

Download the Fridays cellular app now to begin having fun with many extra handy and time-saving options.

Please word, continued use of GPS working within the background can dramatically lower battery life.









