Turret Fusion

Tower protection and clicker video games mixed; that is an alien invasion like by no means earlier than. Use your towers to mow down a relentless invasion. Fuse towers to strengthen your protection and advance your weaponry via stronger turrets to starships, and uncover a secret mega-weapon!

Play at your individual tempo; your comrades will get rid of stragglers.

– Deploy turrets to key places

– Every kill earns you biomass; make investments into new towers

– Fuse two comparable towers for a a lot stronger tower

– Rank up and unlock entry to new areas









