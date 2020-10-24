Why play towards one particular person in a flip when you possibly can play towards 1000’s directly? Wordament® is a real-time steady phrase match. Players compete on the identical board with everybody directly. Rounds supply challenges equivalent to two- and three-letter tiles, themed phrases, pace rounds and extra. You generally is a champion in some ways: discover probably the most phrases doable, earn the perfect rating, discover the longest phrases, finest your Frenemies, or beat your prime rating. How you win is as much as you.

Wordament tracks your progress by sustaining wealthy statistics about your gameplay together with your finest phrase discovered, complete rating, finest phrase rely, first place finishes and extra. Xbox Leaderboards present you who’s rocking it for the day, hour and general. Climb the ranks and earn achievements and bragging rights alongside the way in which. Will you be our subsequent champion?









