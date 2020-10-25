Block Story Free

Build a world of huge landscapes the place you have got final management. You determine the place to go and what to construct. Fly on dragons and different creatures as you embark on an epic quest to avoid wasting the world.

Block Story® combines common 3D block constructing, sandbox exploration gameplay with thrilling and addictive position enjoying sport parts. Complete quests to beat various biomes and change into the best warrior within the realm. Build strongholds, encounter all kinds of creatures, battle boss monsters, and mine priceless assets to improve weaponry, entry higher gear and create artifacts to summon monsters of all kinds — together with dragons! The first chapter of your story begins…

Key Features

• Discover a number of new thrilling quests

• Learn from a sensible Wizard on the way to uncover the various wonders of Block Story

• Ride on dragons and 29 different creatures

• Infinite hours of RPG exploration sport play

• Explore quite a few biomes from desert wastelands to arctic mountain ranges however look out for the ice dragon

• Encounter quite a few supporting characters that may help you in your quests.

• Level up your hero with custom-made stats and attributes

• Use the crafting system to forge a slew of magical objects – from lighting swords, mystical staves and uncommon artifacts that summon dragons and different creatures that may help you in battle

http://www.blockstory.internet/discussion board









