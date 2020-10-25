Call Killer Clown

Call The Killer Clown by click on on name button and make enjoyable with your mates. Clown name is prank app for enjoyable.

How to play?

* Get App

* Choose between Clown’s on the app “Scary, Killer or Gangster” From Your Phone

* Click Green Button to Accept Call from the Clown.

* Fool your mates !!!

This will not be an actual calling and solely an imitation! The app doesn’t bear any hurt and is just for enjoyable!









