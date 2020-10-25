A SMALL TOWN INFECTED… UNDEAD ROAM the STREETS… LOCK ‘n’ LOAD and are available out GUNS BLAZING in HD GLORY!
★★★★★
A wierd virus has taken maintain in a small city; one after one other, the city’s individuals have succumbed, shedding their urge for food for meals and gaining one for BRAINS.
Just a few courageous males maintain out in opposition to all hope, machine weapons and rocket launchers their solely assist. Will they survive one other day?
That’s as much as YOU.
★★★★★
✓ Amazing 3D VISUALS
✓ Fast & livid RUN-AND-GUN ACTION
✓ Awesome WEAPONS within the ARMORY
★★★★★
✓ 8 immersive & expansive MAPS
✓ 16 highly effective & distinctive WEAPONS
✓ 12 superior AVATARS with particular STRENGTHS
✓ 17 completely terrifying ENEMY ZOMBIE BREEDS
✓ In-App purchases accessible
★★★★★
MORE UPDATES COMING SOON!
★★★★★
▶ http://twitter.com/TRINITIgames
▶ http://fb.com/TRINITIgames
Incoming Search:
Call of Mini – Zombies hack,
Call of Mini – Zombies cheat,
Call of Mini – Zombies iOS hack,
Call of Mini – Zombies android hack,
Call of Mini – Zombies generator,
Call of Mini – Zombies on-line cheat.