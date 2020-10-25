Chef Rescue – Cooking Frenzy

Experiencing a cooking frenzy? Use your powers and turn out to be a cooking hero! Not each hero wears a cape. This hero wears a cooking hat and solely you may assist her! She has determined to avoid wasting eating places in bother along with her tremendous cooking abilities! Will you be a part of her on this tasty mission?

In this administration recreation, you’ll assist our chef cook dinner and serve scrumptious meals in several and distinctive eating places! But you’ll must be quick and pay further consideration: an actual chef wouldn’t go away something burning out…

HIGHLIGHTS

• Prepare wonderful recipes in several eating places!

• Casual, fancy, wonderful and distinctive eating places!

• Help determined cooks enhancing their cooking enterprise!

• Show all of your tremendous delicacies powers and show your self as an amazing chef!

• 80 totally different phases in 4 unbelievable seasons per restaurant

• Upgrade all of your culinary objects and problem your abilities much more!

Pick up your kitchen provides, beat all the sport ranges and turn out to be the best cooking hero!

Disclaimer: While this App is totally free to play, some further content material may be bought for actual cash in-game. If you do not need to make use of this characteristic, please flip off in-app purchases in your system’s settings.

Like our web page on Facebook and be the primary to learn about our upcoming video games and updates!









