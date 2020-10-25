The huge hit sport from Steam and PC browsers involves cellular with new options! Clicker Heroes is the idle RPG that began the subgenre! Embark in your quest and start a easy, but extremely enjoyable journey. Tap to assault monsters, rent and stage up heroes to unlock their distinctive skills. Slay monsters for gold, discover treasure, and discover new worlds.

And introducing Clans and Immortals! Form clans with different gamers and lead clan-based boss raids towards a brand new sort of enemy: the fearsome Immortals!

Main options:

* Progress by means of 1000+ zones by defeating epic bosses and monsters!

* Hire and stage up dozens of heroes, every with distinctive expertise!

* Unlock as much as 9 energetic expertise to make use of in battle!

* Acquire ancients for highly effective boosts!

* Ascend your essential hero to develop even stronger!

* Clans (NEW!) – Join different gamers to type clans and tackle the mighty Immortals!

* Multiplayer Battles (NEW) – Clan-based boss raids towards a brand new foe: the Immortals!

* Game Center Leaderboards and Achievements (NEW!)

* Multi-language assist (NEW!) – English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Chinese (and extra languages coming quickly!)

Developed by Playsaurus









Incoming Search:

Clicker Heroes hack,

Clicker Heroes cheat,

Clicker Heroes iOS hack,

Clicker Heroes android hack,

Clicker Heroes generator,

Clicker Heroes on-line cheat.

Free Clicker Heroes 550 Rubies, Free Clicker Heroes 200 Rubies, Free Clicker Heroes 1,150 Rubies, Free Clicker Heroes 2,400 Rubies, Free Clicker Heroes 6,250 Rubies, Free Clicker Heroes 14,000 Rubies.