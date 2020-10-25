A brilliant-simple management man-to-man basketball sport!

Head Basketball!!

From the flame shot of Korea to the ghost captain of Great Britain!

Enjoy this straightforward basketball sport with characters

which have distinctive means pictures!

Decorate distinctive characters with a wide range of costumes,

Create the very best athletes by growing characters in your individual manner!

Don’t miss out on profitable matches with gamers and associates all over the world!

■ FEATURES ■

+ 28 totally different characters and their distinctive means pictures

+ Various experiences via 5 totally different sport modes

(Arcade, Campaign, Tournament, Survival, League)

+ Decorating distinctive characters with numerous costumes

for every portion of the physique from head to toe

+ Develop your individual character by upgrading means scores

via character degree ups.

+ Play multiplayer with gamers all over the world

(GameCenter, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi)

+ Multiplatform multiplayer (iOS, Mac)

+ Realistic motion based mostly on a physics engine

+ Supports GameCenter rankings

+ Supports iCloud

+ Supports Facebook









