PLAY WITH YOUR OWN CAT
– Choose completely different hair coat, sporting every kind of garments
– Use completely different toys to draw its consideration
– Feed it with every kind of cat meals
– Share its snapshots and movies with your loved ones and associates
– Stroke cat, it can really feel comfy
– Long press cat and carry it to the place you need
TRAIN YOUR OWN CAT
– Train your cat with voice in trainning room
– Talk to it with out tapping any button, it can reply to you
– Call its title, it can get near you
COMING
– Photo album for you and your cat
– Diary system
IMPORTANT, YOU MUST OWN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:
– iPhone 6s and 6s Plus
– iPhone 7 and seven Plus
– iPhone SE
– iPad Pro (9.7, 10.5 or 12.9) – each first-gen and 2nd-gen
– iPad (2017)
– iPhone 8 and eight Plus
– iPhone X
FAQ
– How do I take advantage of the laser pointer?
Answer: Press the laser pointer icon, it seems after you press the laser pointer, you should use it to play along with your cat.
CONTACT US
– Just electronic mail us by way of [email protected] when you have any concepts, recommendations, or bugs, thanks!
– Welcome to hitch in our Facebook group ‘Meow – AR Cat’ in order that we will speak extra about it!
Incoming Search:
Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet hack,
Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet cheat,
Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet iOS hack,
Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet android hack,
Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet generator,
Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet on-line cheat.
Free Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet $0.99 purchase 500 gold cash, Free Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet $11.99 purchase 9000 gold cash, Free Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet $1.99 purchase 1200 gold cash, Free Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet $5.99 purchase 4000 gold cash, Free Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet $2.99 purchase 1900 gold cash.
Resources
- FREE $0.99 purchase 500 gold cash
- FREE $11.99 purchase 9000 gold cash
- FREE $1.99 purchase 1200 gold cash
- FREE $5.99 purchase 4000 gold cash
- FREE $2.99 purchase 1900 gold cash