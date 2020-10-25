Meow! – AR Cat & Your Mini Pet

PLAY WITH YOUR OWN CAT

– Choose completely different hair coat, sporting every kind of garments

– Use completely different toys to draw its consideration

– Feed it with every kind of cat meals

– Share its snapshots and movies with your loved ones and associates

– Stroke cat, it can really feel comfy

– Long press cat and carry it to the place you need

TRAIN YOUR OWN CAT

– Train your cat with voice in trainning room

– Talk to it with out tapping any button, it can reply to you

– Call its title, it can get near you

COMING

– Photo album for you and your cat

– Diary system

IMPORTANT, YOU MUST OWN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:

– iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

– iPhone 7 and seven Plus

– iPhone SE

– iPad Pro (9.7, 10.5 or 12.9) – each first-gen and 2nd-gen

– iPad (2017)

– iPhone 8 and eight Plus

– iPhone X

FAQ

– How do I take advantage of the laser pointer?

Answer: Press the laser pointer icon, it seems after you press the laser pointer, you should use it to play along with your cat.

CONTACT US

– Just electronic mail us by way of [email protected] when you have any concepts, recommendations, or bugs, thanks!

– Welcome to hitch in our Facebook group ‘Meow – AR Cat’ in order that we will speak extra about it!









