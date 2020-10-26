BTS Dancing Line – A BTS Rhythm recreation, lastly launched.
How to play: the sport play could be very simple, simply faucet the display on the sure occasions to make the rhythm.
Game options:
● Always free to play.
● Stunning graphic and sound.
● Simple however exhausting to grasp.
● Fun and difficult
BTS’s Members:
● Rap Monster (Kim Namjoon; 김남준) – Leader, Rapper
● Jin (Kim Seokjin; 김석진) – Vocalist
● Suga (Min Yoongi; 민윤기) – Rapper
● J-Hope (Jung Hoseok; 정호석) – Rapper, Dancer
● Jimin (Park Jimin; 박지민) – Vocalist, Dancer
● V (Kim Taehyung; 김태형) – Vocalist
● Jungkook (Jeon Jeongguk; 전정국) – Vocalist, Rapper, Dancer
30 track to play:
● Mic Drop
● DNA
● Not Today
● Spring Day
● Go Go
● Best Of Me
● Pied Piper
● Dimple
● Cypher 4
● Reflection
● Mama
● Am I Wrong
● First Love
● Awake
● twenty first Century Girls
● Lost
● Stigma
● Lie
● Butterfly
● Blood Sweat & Tears
● Save Me
● Fire
● Young Forever
● Dope
● I Need U
● War of Hormone
● Danger
● Miss Right
● Just One Day
● Boy in Luv
Special because of:
RYUSERALOVER
Let’s the music play!
And keep in mind, you by no means stroll alone, share the play joyful with different A.R.M.Y
Thanks for taking part in!
