BTS Dancing Line – A BTS Rhythm recreation, lastly launched.

How to play: the sport play could be very simple, simply faucet the display on the sure occasions to make the rhythm.

Game options:

● Always free to play.

● Stunning graphic and sound.

● Simple however exhausting to grasp.

● Fun and difficult

BTS’s Members:

● Rap Monster (Kim Namjoon; 김남준) – Leader, Rapper

● Jin (Kim Seokjin; 김석진) – Vocalist

● Suga (Min Yoongi; 민윤기) – Rapper

● J-Hope (Jung Hoseok; 정호석) – Rapper, Dancer

● Jimin (Park Jimin; 박지민) – Vocalist, Dancer

● V (Kim Taehyung; 김태형) – Vocalist

● Jungkook (Jeon Jeongguk; 전정국) – Vocalist, Rapper, Dancer

30 track to play:

● Mic Drop

● DNA

● Not Today

● Spring Day

● Go Go

● Best Of Me

● Pied Piper

● Dimple

● Cypher 4

● Reflection

● Mama

● Am I Wrong

● First Love

● Awake

● twenty first Century Girls

● Lost

● Stigma

● Lie

● Butterfly

● Blood Sweat & Tears

● Save Me

● Fire

● Young Forever

● Dope

● I Need U

● War of Hormone

● Danger

● Miss Right

● Just One Day

● Boy in Luv

Special because of:

RYUSERALOVER

Let’s the music play!

And keep in mind, you by no means stroll alone, share the play joyful with different A.R.M.Y

Thanks for taking part in!









