Dance Club Mobile

Dance Club is a dance & rhythm sport with the sweetest social options. Here you possibly can:

—-Meet gamers world wide and discover amongst them the right one in your coronary heart to be your companion.

—-Dance with your mates to the most popular music and lay your killer strikes on the dance flooring.

—-Form a gaggle with different idol trainees and turn out to be the brightest idol star.

—-Play the latest Trail Mode to specific your love with each beat.

—-Interact with cute elves and have them to maintain your organization within the sport.

—-Deck out your character and outshine the remainder with hundreds of vogue outfits and equipment.

“Let’s be together! I’m super cute!”

[The craziest love bring us together]

A full and candy social expertise fulfills all of your fantasies of affection. Various methods of interplay deepen your love together with your couple daily. Ride on autos collectively to point out off your love like no one’s watching. The tremendous cute lover’s diary makes your every single day filled with shock!

“I want to be your favorite hello and hardest goodbye”(*/ω＼*)

[I’m lovesick because of you, and the rhythm is the cure]

Hit the dance flooring with a large checklist of approved hits and diverse sport modes filled with the newest dance strikes! The authentic Trail Mode allows you to showcase your love with each beat and path!

“Every path and line is a clue that I wish to make you mine. “（づ￣3￣）づ

[Take an elf along, I’m not alone]

An immersive expertise of interplay with an elf makes it greater than only a “pet”. Feel the enjoyable by uniting together with your elf and mounting on it and play collectively on the dance flooring. You and your elf are going to have an ideal and implausible time within the sport.

“Please take care of me for the rest of my life.” （*＾-＾*）

[Training hard and be the brightest star]

The model new system Idol Trainee provides you an much more thrilling gaming expertise. Form an idol group with different trainees, follow, take jobs, and struggle for the Idol Contest to be the brightest star!

“I’ll be the center of the world to return your cheers along my road.”









