Jump and fly your approach via hazard on this rhythm-based motion platformer!

“Frustratingly wonderful” – Kotaku

“Geometry Dash provides all of the challenge expected from an “impossible” game while also making it more accessible to newcomers.”

– 148Apps

“Geometry Dash is a fast-paced platformer that will leave you screaming in frustration, but you’ll keep coming back for more.”

– AppAdvice

Prepare for a close to not possible problem on this planet of Geometry Dash. Push your expertise to the restrict as you bounce, fly and flip your approach via harmful passages and spiky obstacles.

Simple one contact recreation play that may hold you entertained for hours!

Check out the total model for brand spanking new ranges, soundtracks, achievements, on-line degree editor and far way more!

Game Features

• Rhythm-based Action Platforming!

• Unlock new icons and colours to customise your character!

• Fly rockets, flip gravity and way more!

• Use follow mode to sharpen your expertise!

• Challenge your self with the close to not possible!

Contact: [email protected]









Incoming Search:

Geometry Dash Lite hack,

Geometry Dash Lite cheat,

Geometry Dash Lite iOS hack,

Geometry Dash Lite android hack,

Geometry Dash Lite generator,

Geometry Dash Lite on-line cheat.