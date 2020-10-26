Hero Hunters

Build a Powerful Team of Heroes! Play the #1 in Shooting RPG Games!

Recruit 50+ Legendary Heroes to go looking with!

Join epic video games with mates in Co-op Missions and compete world-wide in real-time on-line PvP survival battles.

The most unbelievable free team-based battle royale.

The World’s Survival is dependent upon you – crush anybody who’s a part of the Kurtz military kingdom!

Participate in Daily Events, Gauntlet Mode and Boss Raids!

Take cost by taking pictures and switching between heroes, or use auto-play for idle gameplay!

Gear up for one of the best free third individual shooter rpg recreation on cellular!

JOIN THE HUNT

• Cover-based, third individual shooter expertise with superb console-like graphics

• Quickly swap between Heroes throughout battle in real-time, team-based fight wars

• Modern and futuristic weaponry makes enjoying every hero a definite expertise; hearth sniper rifles and vitality weapons

• Deploy jaw-dropping particular skills that may rapidly flip the tide of battle.

• Hone your expertise by controlling your heroes or play idle when on the transfer.

COMMAND YOUR HEROES

• Collect unique heroes, every with their very own legendary weapons and particular skills.

• Assemble the correct staff to tackle the enemy. Mix up your roster to seek out the proper mixture – maintain your tanks and healers on overwatch whereas your assassins and assault lessons take down the enemy.

• Play as your favourite hero and dynamically change between heroes at any time throughout gameplay.

• Plunder loot after every battle, stage up your heroes, improve your skills and ideal your loadout.

• Immerse your self within the single-player marketing campaign as you struggle in opposition to raiders, bandits and worse in a post-apocalyptic cityscape.

• The battle is rarely over. Watch your hero squad dominate the battlefield.

REAL-TIME PvP TACTICAL BATTLE MODE

• Challenge your expertise in opposition to different gamers in real-time multiplayer action-packed tactical PvP fight

• Craft a tactical squad of as much as 5 heroes and dominate the leaderboards and leagues

• Join forces with your folks to construct an unstoppable army alliance

• Beat your rivals in intense time-based occasion competitions centered on each solo and strategic group play.

• Become one of many highest ranked lords of PvP!

Play one of many Top Shooting RPG Games for FREE! Download Now!

————————-

By downloading this app you might be agreeing to be sure by the phrases and situations of Hothead's Terms of Use (www.hotheadgames.com/termsofuse) and are topic to Hothead's Privacy Policy (www.hotheadgames.com/privacy-policy).

©2018 Hothead Games Inc., Hothead, and Hero Hunters are logos or registered logos of Hothead Games Inc., all rights reserved.









