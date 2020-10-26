Monday, October 26, 2020
    Idle Heroes – Idle Games




    “The distinctive IDLE RPG on App Store. Form your heroes and battle for victory!!!!”
    Join hundreds of thousands of different gamers around the globe and begin your journey from Sara Forest to the High Heaven, main your band of heroes into historic ruins to battle the forces of darkness!

    GAME FEATURES:

    1. Idle System
    Set your heroes coaching when you’re away. When you come to your cellphone, they are going to be stronger, gained new skills, and prepared for battle. Grow & Train a robust squad with out all of the grinding!

    2. Evolving Strategy
    More than 200 Heroes in numerous factions with particular expertise. Summon your Warriors, TRAIN them to change into highly effective heroes, or convert them into Spirit materials for EVOLVING. Forge magical gears, and outfit your warriors for victory!

    3. Tons of Content
    With battlegrounds galore and dungeons aplenty, heroic quests, mysterious towers, area, guild, a lot enjoyable to get pleasure from!

    4. Guild Wars
    Fight alongside your pals and gamers in all places in a battle for management of the floating continent. Join multiplayer guild boss-battles and lead your guild to supremacy!

    5. Worldwide Arena
    Put forth your greatest heroes to do battle within the ARENA. Watch them PK on-line in a multiplayer contest for glory! Climb the Leader board for one of the best rewards!

    —————
    Subscription Extra Gold:
    1. Gold coin in auto-battle +100% for one week
    2. A particular gold dragon avatar for one week
    $0.99 weekly（Price might differ by location）
    —————
    Price might differ by location.
    Payment shall be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy.
    Subscription routinely renews except auto-renew is turned off a minimum of 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval.
    Account shall be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval,and establish the price of the renewal.
    Subscriptions could also be managed by the consumer and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the consumer’s Account Settings after buy.
    Any unused portion of a free trial interval,if supplied,shall be forfeited when the consumer purchases a subscription to that publication,the place relevant.
    ——————
    Privacy Policy: http://www.droidhang.com/privacyen.html
    Terms of Service: http://www.droidhang.com/privacyen.html

    Contact us:
    Email: [email protected]
    Facebook: https://www.fb.com/IdleHeroes
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/IdleHeroes




