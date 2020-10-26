KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ[Cross]

——————————————–

Adventure throughout Disney worlds!

——————————————–

The KINGDOM HEARTS story begins right here!

Meet faces each acquainted and new as you change into the hero of your very personal story!

——————————————–

Fight alongside an all-star forged!

——————————————–

Tap and swipe to execute mighty assaults!

Equip character Medals that includes beloved Disney and FINAL FANTASY characters to name on their power in battle!

Customize your gear and discover new methods to beat fierce enemies!

——————————————–

Many methods to play! Play with as much as 6 buddies in real-time multiplayer quests!

——————————————–

Cooperate with buddies to discover levels and deal with fearsome foes!

Unlock the Coliseum by enjoying via the story quests and compete towards others to climb the ranks!

——————————————–

Express your self with customizable avatars!

——————————————–

An ever-growing choice of elements allows you to make your very personal avatar!

Let your creativity run free as you select from seasonal, occasion, and character-themed avatar elements to place collectively a novel look!









