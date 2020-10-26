MORE CARDS. MORE STRATEGY. BIGGER STORY. Collect 1,300+ earnable playing cards, battle in 60+ single-player marketing campaign missions, and emerge victorious in epic on-line duels.
Never performed Magic: The Gathering? Learn how as you tackle the position of an iconic Planeswalker. Veteran Magic participant? Hone your abilities and match wits with opponents on-line.
NEW CARDS: 158 NEW distinctive playing cards from Magic’s Amonkhet set.
NEW STORY: A NEW story-driven Amonkhet Campaign.
NEW ITEMS: Customize your play expertise with 6 new playing cards sleeves and 5 new personas.
MANY WAYS TO PLAY: Experience a few of Magic’s most iconic moments in Story Mode, head to Battle Mode to take in your associates, or seize a associate for a four-player Two-Headed Giant battle.
BUILD POWERFUL DECKS: Build your deck of devastating spells from an ever-growing library of earnable playing cards.
PRACTICE OFFLINE: Hone your abilities and check out new decks and methods towards nearly infinite AI opponents in Solo Mode.
For Magic Duels recreation assist, please go to:
http://magic.wizards.com/en/content material/magic-duels-support
Languages Supported:
* English
* Français
* Deutsch
* Español
* Italiano
* Português
* Русский (Russian)
* 日本語 (Japanese)
* 한국어 (Korean)
* 简体中文 (Simplified Chinese)
* 繁體中文 (Traditional Chinese)
