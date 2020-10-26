MORE CARDS. MORE STRATEGY. BIGGER STORY. Collect 1,300+ earnable playing cards, battle in 60+ single-player marketing campaign missions, and emerge victorious in epic on-line duels.

Never performed Magic: The Gathering? Learn how as you tackle the position of an iconic Planeswalker. Veteran Magic participant? Hone your abilities and match wits with opponents on-line.

NEW CARDS: 158 NEW distinctive playing cards from Magic’s Amonkhet set.

NEW STORY: A NEW story-driven Amonkhet Campaign.

NEW ITEMS: Customize your play expertise with 6 new playing cards sleeves and 5 new personas.

MANY WAYS TO PLAY: Experience a few of Magic’s most iconic moments in Story Mode, head to Battle Mode to take in your associates, or seize a associate for a four-player Two-Headed Giant battle.

BUILD POWERFUL DECKS: Build your deck of devastating spells from an ever-growing library of earnable playing cards.

PRACTICE OFFLINE: Hone your abilities and check out new decks and methods towards nearly infinite AI opponents in Solo Mode.

For Magic Duels recreation assist, please go to:

http://magic.wizards.com/en/content material/magic-duels-support

Languages Supported:

* English

* Français

* Deutsch

* Español

* Italiano

* Português

* Русский (Russian)

* 日本語 (Japanese)

* 한국어 (Korean)

* 简体中文 (Simplified Chinese)

* 繁體中文 (Traditional Chinese)









Incoming Search:

Magic Duels hack,

Magic Duels cheat,

Magic Duels iOS hack,

Magic Duels android hack,

Magic Duels generator,

Magic Duels on-line cheat.

Free Magic Duels 1250 Coins, Free Magic Duels 7500 Coins, Free Magic Duels 3750 Coins, Free Magic Duels 500 Coins, Free Magic Duels 150 Coins.