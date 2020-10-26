Mopar Drag N Brag

Experience the joys of burnouts, take a look at your response time and go lightning quick with Mopar® drivers Allen Johnson, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Matt Hagan. Don’t simply watch the race, strap in and hit the strip your self and present all people the way it’s finished! Take the wheel and share your time on Facebook and Twitter!

Experience energy, Mopar Power! Get behind the wheel and really feel the joys, energy, and efficiency of Mopar! Mopar or No Car!

_____________________________________

GAME FEATURES:

• PRE-STAGE BURNOUTS. Before every cross drivers are allowed to carry out a burnout which cleans and heats your Mopar’s tires for improved traction. Watch the temp bar on the left however watch out, an excessive amount of throttle will overheat the tires and scale back grip.

• MOPAR POWER! Get behind the wheel of Allen Johnson’s or Jeg Coughlin Jr.’s Pro Stock Mopar Dodge Avenger! Then seize the throttle in Matt Hagan’s Funny Car Dodge Charger R/T!

• Drag after which BRAG: Once you’re taking the competitors by storm, share your outcomes on Twitter and Facebook and encourage your mates to take the problem! Bet they will’t beat you!

• 8 Classes of automobiles together with

• MOPAR FEATURED FUNNY CAR

• MOPAR FEATURED PRO STOCK

• JET DRAGSTERS

• PRO EXTREME

• PRO NITROUS

• PRO MODIFIED

• SUPER STOCK

• STOCK

• Compete on Game Center chief board.

• Realistic 3D graphics, automotive physics and efficiency.

• Multiple cameras together with in-car driver perspective.

____________________________________

GAME TIPS:

• Heat up your tires for higher grip however don’t overcook them!

• Go after the three yellow lights, don’t watch for inexperienced!

• Win 4 rounds in a row for a ultimate elimination victory.

• Prize cash will increase after every spherical win.

• Spend successful credit on upgrades and new automobiles.

• Unlock new Classes for larger prizes and new opponents.

• Remove advertisements with in-game credit.

Throttle down and submit a high time on Game Center right now. Good luck!

To maintain Drag N Brag as updated as doable some very outdated units are not supported. This contains iPhone 3GS, iPad 1 and iPod Touch third Gen. Dodge and Mopar are registered emblems of Chrysler Group LLC.









Incoming Search:

Mopar Drag N Brag hack,

Mopar Drag N Brag cheat,

Mopar Drag N Brag iOS hack,

Mopar Drag N Brag android hack,

Mopar Drag N Brag generator,

Mopar Drag N Brag on-line cheat.

Free Mopar Drag N Brag Minor Sponsor, Free Mopar Drag N Brag Major Sponsor, Free Mopar Drag N Brag All-Star Sponsor, Free Mopar Drag N Brag Pro Sponsor, Free Mopar Drag N Brag Remove Ads, Free Mopar Drag N Brag Unlock Everything.