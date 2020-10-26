Introducing the seamless, newly upgraded My Airtel App from the Number #1 Network of Friends! My Airtel App is a one-stop resolution to all of your cell phone wants and extra. Experience the most important 4G+ community in Bangladesh and handle your Prepaid and Postpaid account anytime, anyplace, with completely zero web prices!

My Airtel App will make your life trouble free, because it brings in providers starting from availing buyer care service, shopping for Internet packs, conserving observe of stability particulars to creating your personal custom-made bundles, all beneath one umbrella.

It’s all about making issues simple, so you might have extra time to do superior issues. So what are you ready for? Take the shortcut now!

My Airtel App additionally lets you:

– Check your Call History

– Check your Airtel account stability

– View simplified payments for Postpaid, together with roaming payments

– Recharge with easy, simple steps

– Buy Internet Packs

– Buy Bundle, Voice Pack

– Buy and handle Value Added Services together with Caller Tunes

– Manage your FnFs

– Transfer stability to your mates

– Track name, SMS and web utilization historical past

– Connect with Airtel Customer Experience Team for all of your queries

– Access life-style providers like Music, Movie, Sports, Utility Bill Payment and plenty of different, from my Airtel World

*** Standard web prices will apply for utilizing different obtainable Airtel Apps/portal from My Airtel









