From the makers of Plants vs. Zombies 2 and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 comes the subsequent epic battle between doom and bloom – Plants vs. Zombies Heroes. Build your staff of heroes on this brave collectible card recreation. Embark on a journey to find new characters and confront mighty opponents alongside the way in which. And, for the primary time ever on cellular, play as both vegetation or zombies. It’s the garden of a brand new battle!

COLLECT YOUR HEROES Discover 20 distinctive plant and zombie heroes, unlock their lawn-inspiring tremendous powers, and select your favorites based mostly on their signature types and skills. Will you choose vegetation and deploy the masked, sharp-shooting avenger Green Shadow? Or will you select a zombie hero, just like the beautifully superficial Super Brainz? Each hero’s distinctive number of tremendous powers helps outline your staff’s profitable technique.

GROW YOUR TEAM Every hero wants a crew. Build yours and diversify your abilities by gathering or crafting a whole lot of playing cards – from the PvZ characters you understand and love, to daring authentic vegetation and zombies. Devise distinct methods when you choose playing cards suitable together with your hero, and experiment with devastating combos. Use the Deck Builder to shortly assemble profitable decks, check out methods, and improve your decks as you gather and craft characters.

BATTLE FRIENDS AND FOES Test your deck if you tackle different gamers or problem your pals in thrilling real-time matches. Practice techniques in informal multiplayer battles or enter aggressive ranked play to compete with the most effective gamers on this planet. Earn rewards for defeating the bite-iest adversaries, and construct your financial institution if you full Quests from Crazy Dave and Dr. Zomboss.

GO ON COURAGEOUS ADVENTURES Journey by the universe of PvZ Heroes as every action-packed skirmish takes you additional alongside an ever-blooming map. Take on brain-thirsty or botanical foes alongside the way in which and hone your abilities – all sides has a unique path to observe. Defeat difficult bosses to unlock contemporary characters and new rewards. Even take your staff with you if you change between cellular units – simply signal into Facebook, Game Center, or Google Play to avoid wasting your assortment.

