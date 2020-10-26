Spoon Radio – Live Stream

What do you whenever you’re bored?

Tune-in to SPOON!

SPOON is a spot the place we are able to speak about our tales via private radio broadcasts.

It’s a spot the place we are able to create entertaining reside broadcasts and speak about our each day lives

Where cool DJs and their listeners can work together with one another.

A radio the place we do every little thing collectively, SPOON!

From now on, use your voice to precise your self

And proudly share it right here.

Have enjoyable in SPOON!

[A look into Spoon]

1. A brand new-generation radio?

– In SPOON, anybody can simply begin a radio broadcast

– Find quite a lot of contents, from reside broadcasts to recorded audio

2. Stories you need to hear?

– Music > Discover music and fascinating broadcasts

– Daily life > Talk about each day lives with different customers

– Love > The solely radio for love advices

– Humor > Is there another radio that may make you snicker like this? 🙂

3. Stories you need to share?

– Start a reside broadcast and talk with different customers real-time

– Record and add the tales you need to share

– Watch as all of your tales develop into fascinating broadcasts

– Leave easy messages via discuss or voice feedback

4. Make a good friend in Spoon?

One, uncover customers with nice voices

Two, go to his/her profile and develop into a FAN

Three, submit on their FAN board and begin interacting!

[SPOON Challenge]

One, get your voices prepared

Two, meet new customers and share your tales

Three, develop into buddies together with your FANs and begin speaking

Four, have enjoyable in SPOON! 😉

[Frequently Asked Questions]

Q1: What makes Spoon Radio particular?

A: Spoon Radio is the pioneer audio reside streaming platform in South Korea that gives LIVE broadcasts and quite a lot of different audio contents

Q2: Who makes use of Spoon Radio?

A: Spoon Radio is utilized by anybody, no matter age, who love radio and touching tales









Incoming Search:

Spoon Radio – Live Stream hack,

Spoon Radio – Live Stream cheat,

Spoon Radio – Live Stream iOS hack,

Spoon Radio – Live Stream android hack,

Spoon Radio – Live Stream generator,

Spoon Radio – Live Stream on-line cheat.

Free Spoon Radio – Live Stream 10 Spoons, Free Spoon Radio – Live Stream 100 Spoons, Free Spoon Radio – Live Stream 50 Spoons, Free Spoon Radio – Live Stream 500 Spoons, Free Spoon Radio – Live Stream 1000 Spoons, Free Spoon Radio – Live Stream 30 Spoons, Free Spoon Radio – Live Stream 3000 Spoons.