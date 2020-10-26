Spoon Radio – Live Stream

What do you whenever you’re bored?
Tune-in to SPOON!
SPOON is a spot the place we are able to speak about our tales via private radio broadcasts.
It’s a spot the place we are able to create entertaining reside broadcasts and speak about our each day lives
Where cool DJs and their listeners can work together with one another.
A radio the place we do every little thing collectively, SPOON!
From now on, use your voice to precise your self
And proudly share it right here.
Have enjoyable in SPOON!
[A look into Spoon]
1. A brand new-generation radio?
– In SPOON, anybody can simply begin a radio broadcast
– Find quite a lot of contents, from reside broadcasts to recorded audio
2. Stories you need to hear?
– Music > Discover music and fascinating broadcasts
– Daily life > Talk about each day lives with different customers
– Love > The solely radio for love advices
– Humor > Is there another radio that may make you snicker like this? 🙂
3. Stories you need to share?
– Start a reside broadcast and talk with different customers real-time
– Record and add the tales you need to share
– Watch as all of your tales develop into fascinating broadcasts
– Leave easy messages via discuss or voice feedback
4. Make a good friend in Spoon?
One, uncover customers with nice voices
Two, go to his/her profile and develop into a FAN
Three, submit on their FAN board and begin interacting!
[SPOON Challenge]
One, get your voices prepared
Two, meet new customers and share your tales
Three, develop into buddies together with your FANs and begin speaking
Four, have enjoyable in SPOON! 😉
[Frequently Asked Questions]
Q1: What makes Spoon Radio particular?
A: Spoon Radio is the pioneer audio reside streaming platform in South Korea that gives LIVE broadcasts and quite a lot of different audio contents
Q2: Who makes use of Spoon Radio?
A: Spoon Radio is utilized by anybody, no matter age, who love radio and touching tales
