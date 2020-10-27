Tuesday, October 27, 2020
    Glory of Generals: Pacific War




    Commander！
    Over 64 campaigns in 4 battlefields are ready on your problem.
    105 world well-known generals will take part on this struggle with you.
    Over 300 actual and wealthy terrains will affect your methods.

    Player must make sufficient use of battlefield terrains and protection services in addition to experience of every unit to win benefit.
    Cutting retreat route or encircling enemy will deliver nice change to battlefield scenario.
    How to neatly deploy land, naval and air pressure to grab opponent’s key strongholds is a query lingering in participant’s thoughts.

    Accumulation of Medals achieved by battles guides your approach from soldier to marshal.
    Upgrade of army services within the headquarters will supply important provide within the struggle.
    Recruit different officers to strengthen pressure. It’s necessary to benefit from every officer’s experience.
    Armoured troop commanded by General Rommel or naval troop by Nimitz can have most efficiency.

    Player can instruct any officer and his troop in battlefield to battle freely.

    Support on-line multiplayer mode. Player can compete with actual mates by Wifi and Bluetooth or world gamers by Game Center.
    Adoption of Auto-matching tech will vastly enhance probabilities of discovering the opponent.

    3 ranges of instructional can guarantee your fast studying of recreation fundamentals.

    ##Feature##

    -Campaign Mode-
    Pacific War
    Axis Powers（1941.7 – 1945.1）
    Allied Forces（1942.5 – 1945.10）

    Far Eastern War
    Axis Powers（1937.7 – 1941.12）
    Allied Forces（1937.8- 1945.8）

    Korean War
    WTO（1950.1 – 1953.1）
    NATO（1950.1 – 1953.4）

    Middle East War
    WTO（1955.7 – ???）
    NATO（1955.9 – ???）

    -35 Legion Mode campaigns
    -105 world class generals participated
    -146 army models accessible
    -37 nations concerned within the struggle
    -36 tactical directions
    -Support Game Center and Wi-Fi hyperlink battle
    -16 army ranks, 4 basic assistants.
    -Over 300 actual terrains.
    -Upgrade 6 army services within the headquarters
    -Map Zoom In/Out
    -Auto save operate

    If you discovered your recreation’s language is fallacious, please set your gadget to English, and set it again to your language.




