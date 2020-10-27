Ig Analyzer: Follower Analysis

Ig Analyzer is probably the most easy-to-use APP for Instagram Management. It supplies analytics on your Instagram accounts, so you may have your followers at fingertips and enhance the relationships simply.

With Ig Analyzer, you may entry:

Real-time Tracking of Instagram statistics:

• Track your Followers Count

• Track Total likes

• Track Mutual Following

• Track Who Unfollowed Me from mutual following

• Track the followers who’re Not Following Me again

• Track the followers I’m Not Following Back

• Track the statistics of your posts (likes & feedback)

• Track individuals who deleted likes/feedback of your posts

Audience Features for the customers:

Best Followers:

• Most loyal followers

• Most pleasant followers

• Followers who commented most continuously

Ghost Followers:

• The followers who gave no likes

• The followers who left no feedback

• The followers who left no likes or feedback

To enhance follower relationship, you may uncover:

• The followers that you just appreciated however you did not observe.

• Secret Admirers- They appreciated and commented on you, however they did not observe you.

• Influential Followers- They are ranked by the follower quantity.

Engagement Insight Features:

• Most Liked Media

• Most Commented Media

Manage your followers simply:

Mass unfollow/observe in your account.

The app incorporates the next subscription choices:

-1 month ($5.99) with a 3-day free trial

-1 12 months ($35.99) with a 3-day free trial

It is freed from cost in the course of the trial interval after which renews with $5.99/month or $35.99/12 months when the free trial ends.

-Payment might be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy.

-Subscription mechanically renews until auto-renew is turned off not less than 24-hours earlier than the top of the present interval.

-Account might be charged for renewal inside 24 hours previous to the top of the present interval, and determine the price of the renewal.

-Subscriptions could also be managed by the consumer and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the consumer’s Account Settings at iTunes Store after buy.

-No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed throughout energetic subscription interval.

Disclaimer: Ig Analyzer will not be affiliated to Instagram or any third events.

Terms of Use: https://www.igrow.ai/privateness/

Privacy Policy: https://www.igrow.ai/privateness/

Please ship your questions and suggestions to [email protected]









