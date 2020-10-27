Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing

BECOME A STREET RACING LEGEND

Dominate your criminally insane rivals in excessive head-to-head drag races.

Reach inconceivable speeds by expertly timing gear adjustments and bursts of nitro.

Drive 69 automobiles, beat 20 felony overlords and turn into the largest fish within the metropolis.

– Pick from 69 automobiles: inventory rides, dragsters and police autos

– Let your creativity stream by means of a ton of tuning and customization choices

– Drive in 5 metropolis districts, every with its personal distinctive theme and gang crew

– An actual-life impressed plane provider to race on

– Epic arcade recreation modes

– Adrenaline inducing Most Wanted police chases

– Mind blowing 3D HD visuals

Top Speed is setting the brand new commonplace inside drag racing style. Have you ever wished to take part in underground races in opposition to unpredictable mafia mobs? Drive high class luxurious automobiles and present everyone who’s the boss? Jump proper behind the wheel and prepare to have your breath taken away the second you push that nitro button.

In Top Speed you possibly can tune and mod your journey to your liking. Increase the engine’s energy, improve your gear field and nitro, repaint your automobile, slap on some decals if it’s essential to. All of it would have a particular influence on the real looking driving simulation. When you unlock elite dragsters you may also attain for essentially the most hardcore visible mods from the black market. All of the products from the felony nation are on your disposal – you simply be certain that to make good use of them.

Choose any automobile you need from an astounding collection of 69 rides – you possibly can drive traditional inventory automobiles, new closely modded dragsters and even nationwide police autos from 5 completely different nations.

Your expertise will likely be examined, so prepare for essentially the most intense drag racing recreation of 2015! Download at no cost now.

Turn on, tune it, race out!









