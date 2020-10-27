Face the fireplace – dragons are coming! Toy Defense 3: Fantasy encompasses a MAGICAL new world with dashing warriors, fearless archers, artful goblins, and immersion in a magical ambiance!

Get able to compete in thrilling weekly tournaments. Try to beat your mates and get all the highest prizes! Track your Facebook pals’ progress on the map – know what you are up towards!

More than 15 million followers all around the world are taking part in the Toy Defense franchise! Be the primary to find the third entry within the Toy Defense sequence, Toy Defense 3: Fantasy! Wage conflict towards hideous goblins and terrifying dragons! The most epic magical battle of all time is ready for YOU!

Step into the function of a Tenth-century commander and turn into the equal of Richard the Lionheart! Recruit and practice your kingdom’s warriors, wizards, archers, and healers to create a robust military and destroy the enemy’s forces! Defend your citadel and present your braveness to drive these vile monsters out of your lands!

FEATURES:

– Immerse your self in a medieval fantasy ambiance

– Incredible graphics with an amazingly detailed medieval setting

– Battle evil generals on the finish of each wave!

– Invite your mates to affix you in a magical world!

– Get able to compete in thrilling weekly tournaments with your mates!

– Absolutely distinctive ranges with non-recurring gameplay!

– Over 9 kinds of enemies, from trolls and goblins to dragons and mercenaries

– Develop your personal distinctive technique with six specialised tower power-ups

– Four helpful gameplay bonuses: meteorite, restoration, regeneration, and freeze

– Collect all of the achievements, take a look at your mettle on the battlefield, and luxuriate in a prolonged marketing campaign!

Feel the joys of medieval battles! Perfect the talents of your warriors, construct extra defensive fortresses, and devise your personal technique to dominate the enemy’s armies! It’s time to rid your lands of evil as soon as and for all!

Regular content material updates with wonderful new options, new missions, and new worlds coming quickly! Follow us for updates!

http://www.Melesta-Games.com

http://www.fb.com/ToyDefense

Tweets by MelestaGames

Make positive to take a look at our different video games!

TOY DEFENSE. World War I – Test your braveness and expertise as a navy chief on the peak of World War I!

TOY DEFENSE 2 – The most epic battles of World War II await you!

TOY DEFENSE 4: Sci-Fi – Defend the Universe from alien forces!









Incoming Search:

Toy Defense 3: Fantasy hack,

Toy Defense 3: Fantasy cheat,

Toy Defense 3: Fantasy iOS hack,

Toy Defense 3: Fantasy android hack,

Toy Defense 3: Fantasy generator,

Toy Defense 3: Fantasy on-line cheat.